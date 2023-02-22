Cocaine Bear's Keri Russell On The Absurdity Of Acting Against A Bear On Cocaine [Exclusive Interview]

I got to see it "Cocaine Bear" yesterday, and it was everything I expected, which is the highest compliment I can give.

Okay, good. It's nuts.

It's nuts.

But it's fun.

Yes and yes. So when this script came across your desk, at what point when you were reading it were you like, "I have to do this." Was there a specific line or scene?

Well, Liz ["Cocaine Bear" director Elizabeth Banks] and I were on the phone talking about a completely different project. And we're getting that going, and then I think it was the next day, she called me and said, "Do you want to read this thing that I'm directing, this crazy movie?" I was like, "You're doing what?"

It was just at the height of Covid and everything was so intense in the world, and it just seemed that crazy. I read it and I was laughing so hard. It was so ridiculous and stupid and wild. And then Margo Martindale [Russell's co-star on FX's "The Americans"] texted me and said, "Are you doing this film?" And I was like, "Are you doing this film?" And I was like, "Now I'm definitely doing this film."

Because the thought of Margo doing that, that [Elizabeth Banks] had cast Margo, I was like, "Oh, I see what she's seeing." And I could understand the tone of where she was going with it. And I'm so glad, because Jesse [Tyler Ferguson] and Margo [Martindale] and I in that forest, laughing our asses off, having so much stupid fun, it just was such a relief and an escape from all the intensity of everything in the real world.

They screened it, and again it was Jesse and Margo and I in some theater just howling. It really goes there. It doesn't shy away from things. And we were screaming and hitting each other and laughing our heads off. And I don't know, it was just like a total escape, a total romp, ridiculous, fun escape.