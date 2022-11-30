Here's How Much Research And Craft Went Into Creating The Cocaine Bear Of Cocaine Bear (Aka 'Cokey')

"Cocaine Bear" is one wild name with an equally wild premise to back it up. After all, it's literally about a bear that manages to consume a ton of illegally-imported cocaine and goes on a wild rampage. If you thought the title was metaphorical, then you'd be gravely mistaken.

However, a title and premise like that require a lot more work than one might expect. For starters, filming with a real bear has the potential to cause a ton of problems from a logistical and safety perspective. First of all, how can you safely train a real bear to go wild on camera around the cast and crew, and second, how can you recreate that same wildness without the bear actually being high? For these reasons, plus a multitude of others, the bear known both affectionately and unaffectionately as Cokey in "Cocaine Bear" was created from the ground up for the film, with performance capture artist Allan Henry filling in on set, and getting replaced with a photorealistic bear via CGI in post.

/Film's Valerie Ettenhofer recently attended the film's trailer and footage premiere, where director Elizabeth Banks discussed the complex process that brought Cokey to life.

"Cokey was conceived from looking at tons of reference photos of black bears and figuring out the size and the shape and the markings," Banks explained. "It was a really amazing process, going through that."