Cocaine Bear Isn't Quite A True Story, But It Is A 'Bear's Revenge Story' Inspired By A Real Event

When I embarked upon my career as a writer, I could not have imagined writing about a film entitled "Cocaine Bear," but here we are. Elizabeth Banks ("The Hunger Games" trilogy, director of "Charlie's Angels") directs this black comedy that is inspired by a true story. It's not based on it, which Banks was very clear about at a trailer and footage event attended by /Film's own Valerie Ettenhofer.

The real event happened in 1985 when a drug runner dropped a whole lot of cocaine out of a plane and into a forest, where it was consumed by a black bear. That's the basis for the tale and certainly weird enough to inspire a film, but definitely not the story Banks is telling here.

Banks was asked about how she came across this strange project. She says:

"I honestly read a great script. Jimmy Warden wrote a really funny script. He was on a text with Brian Duffield, who is also a writer and one of the producers of the movie. He basically read an article, and he sent a text saying, 'Wouldn't this make a funny movie?' And Brian said, 'Write it.' And Jimmy wrote it, and I read it, and then, there it is."

That said, it's not a straightforward tale of a man gone bad and a bear who eats a lot of drugs and doesn't make it. This is a very different take on what actually happened.