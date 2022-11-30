Elizabeth Banks' Cocaine Bear Has A Scene That's 'Mini Fast & Furious But One Of The Cars Is A Bear'

Here's where "Cocaine Bear" really shows its hand, in a way that's particularly exciting to me as a horror fan. As Banks mentions, the sequence turns into a sort of car chase, only instead of two cars, it's a raging, coke-fueled black bear chasing an ambulance that's dodging around trees as the driver attempts to make a break for it. The back doors are swinging wide open, and Martindale's character is screaming and shooting around Seiss' character's head while trying to put down the bear. Undeterred, the bear leaps into the back of the vehicle in a dramatic slo-mo shot we saw that's featured in the trailer. That "Fast and the Furious" description is not far off, though these EMTs aren't expert drivers like that familia.

This scene feels like a bloody inciting incident for the film, so by now, viewers may have come to expect the young medics to live through it. After all, they were framed like protagonists at the scene's beginning, and we've still barely gotten to know them. Nope! Instead, "Cocaine Bear" delivers three shocking, delightfully gross death scenes in short order. We hear a clamoring and growling in the vehicle, then Martindale's character is launched — still strapped to the gurney — into the street. She lands face down and slides grotesquely along the asphalt.

Meanwhile, the bear is facing off against the male EMT in the back of the ambulance, and when he's pushed towards the front seats, his coworker sees that one of his hands is hanging by a thread from his mauled wrist. The bear comes for him again, and in the time it takes her to register this, the ambulance slams into a tree, and she's forcefully ejected from the front windshield. Cocaine Bear: 4. Naive humans: 0.