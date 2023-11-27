Five Nights At Freddy's Is Now Blumhouse's Biggest Movie Ever At The Box Office

It was a very crowded holiday weekend at the box office, with Disney's "Wish" and director Ridley Scott's "Napoleon" taking the lion's share of attention, while Lionsgate's "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" ended up topping the charts for a second weekend in a row in a surprise upset. While all of that was going on, Blumhouse's smash horror hit "Five Nights at Freddy's" quietly became the studio's biggest hit ever. Yes, as hard as it may be to believe, the video game adaptation now stands alone as the biggest of big hits from a studio that has delivered a great many hits over the last decade.

Director Emma Tammi's "Freddy's" managed to hold onto a spot in the top 10 over the Thanksgiving weekend, landing at number nine on the charts and taking in another $1.75 million domestically in its fifth frame. With that, the film's global total now stands at $295.5 million, making it far and away Blumhouse's biggest movie to date, per The Numbers. M. Night Shyamalan's "Split" ($278.7 million) was the previous record holder, followed by 2018's "Halloween" ($255.4 million), which remains the highest-grossing slasher movie in history.

What's most impressive here though is the fact that "Freddy's," which is based on the very popular series of video games created by Scott Cawthon, was released on Peacock on the same day it hit theaters. That means audiences have had the option to cheaply and readily watch the film at home from day one. Granted, Peacock is only available in the U.S. but given that this film has made $136.2 million of its total in North America, that's remarkable.