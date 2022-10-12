Sinister At 10: An Oral History Of The Scariest Movie Ever Made

"Sinister" has a very dark and distinctive look, particularly for a mainstream film. And while Derrickson was at the top of that food chain, it took an army contributing ideas to craft the film we know today.

David Brisbin (production designer): Scott and Robert Cargill, they went into it laser-focused on having a story that essentially takes place in one house. From a production designer standpoint, you can pretend that 80 sets cost the same thing as four sets, but it ain't going to work. They weren't pretending. They knew that it was to be a small-budget film. Scott's pitch to me was, "We have written this thing so that we can do a good job of the production design part of the storytelling, in a focused way. A few sets that are really good, that accommodate the entire world that needs to be seen in the story." I could read on the page that they really were honest about that, trying to have a controlled, contained world for storytelling. They kept their end of the bargain.

Chris Norr (director of photography): Digital [filmmaking] was just becoming mainstream then, and originally we thought we were going to be shooting on film, and I think Blumhouse insisted that we shoot digital. Digital is very easy to make black, but it looks very artificial where the contrast is just boosted, and we really didn't want that. I really had to deal with lighting where the blackness was really there, not something you just crunched down in post or something like that. Because the digital cameras are very sensitive, it was a lot of work on set. So there were times where I was putting black on the ceiling, putting black everywhere so there's no light going into certain parts of the room.

John El Manahi (art director): I feel like my participation in this was all the really f****** hard s***. Really going through the script and getting the visual clues because I was telling these guys when we were having these script meetings, they have a lot of photographic evidence. They had all these different things that they didn't really think out in terms of how to shoot. I was like, "Well, you have to shoot this before you shoot that, otherwise you won't have this clue beforehand." I thoroughly art directed the s*** out of that script because it was so complex in terms of how to visually tell the story. The execution of, "Okay. We've got to get a photo shoot of photographic evidence [of the crime]. You have to have these in your hands." So in order to do that, you have to set those things up.

Brisbin: We were committed to making it really scary. One of the things that resonated for me with Scott that initially started with "Exorcism of Emily Rose," is that Scott as a filmmaker really, really believes in precision. There were a couple of benchmarks that were always our guide into, how do you deliver on the scariness? One of the things that Scott said, "Look, we're getting no money to make this, so we can make it look like whatever we want it to look like. This time, our goal is the really intense, emotional scares. When we want things to be dark, they're going to be the darkest things that have ever been seen in cinema." Many, many production designers and directors look back at the paintings of Caravaggio, where there's this black, black, black, black, black in all of the shadows. But you are not really allowed to do that very often in movies because they're afraid that the blackness won't work on television and reshowing or whatever. In this case, that was off. So I could paint as dark as I wanted. Chris Norr could light as dark as he wanted. That became one of our standard tools for, how do you make the audience feel something that is just a bit over the edge?

El Manahi: The attic was a build that had to be built on a stage. We designed an elevated set that Ethan Hawk could go up from below. That whole interior of the attic was a stage build. David's plan for the attic was way more ambitious than what we could build. That was where he and I started to, I wouldn't say have a split, but I had to deliver a lot of bad news to him. I had to be like, "David, I'm sorry, you can't do that." I had to tell him he couldn't do what he wanted to do. It wasn't about me preferring another plan. It simply wasn't within the scope of the budget. It wasn't within the scope of the labor or the schedule. These guys were telling me, if you have all this with 18 foot, two by sixes, which is roofing material, which is what we had to use, it'll double how much it's going to cost. It was insane. The thing he wanted to design was massive. I was like, "Dude, I'm sorry. We can't do that." So I gave him an alternative design.

Arielle Toelke (makeup department head): It was myself and my key makeup artist who got everybody through the makeup. I mean, we did a little bit of blood and stuff, but that is disappointing because the [Bughuul, the main villain of the film], I didn't design or do the makeup or anything for that.

Matthew Tibbenham (Scott Derrickson's assistant/uncredited second unit director): I started out as Scott Derrickson's assistant, just running around, doing anything needed. Since it was a semi-low-budget movie, when I started, they didn't have an editor yet. They were like, "Oh no, we don't have an editor." But they had all those Super 8 movies that they needed edited. So he went, "Hey, can you edit?" I was like, "Yeah, sure." I started editing those, and in the end, edited four out of five Super 8 movies. Then because I did that and I had a technology background, they were kind of like, "Ethan Hawke is on his computer all the time, and we need somebody to make that. Can you make that?" I'm like, "Yeah, sure." So I made all the screen recordings in conjunction with the graphic designer and did all the graphics for it. Then finally because of that, they had I think 150 B unit shots. They're just like, "Hey, you've been making these screen recordings. Do you want to do the second unit directing?" They credited me as B cam supervisor, but it was the second unit directing which, I always say, is all the boring shots.