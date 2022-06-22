Sinister Was Born Out Of A Chance Meeting In A Las Vegas Casino

Released nearly a decade ago in 2012, "Sinister" has gained a reputation as far more than just a successful horror flick. Rather, it is now viewed as one of the finest horror films of the century so far, and one that is truly scary. It birthed a sequel and, more than that, was the genesis of a creative partnership between director Scott Derrickson and writer C. Robert Cargill that led to Marvel's "Doctor Strange," the creation of a production company in Crooked Highway, and their latest collaboration, "The Black Phone."

So, how did this movie come to be and how did these creative guys go from being acquaintances to best friends that make hugely successful movies with one another? Amazingly enough, it all started with a chance meeting in Las Vegas that wasn't planned but, in a cosmic sense, seems like it was meant to happen.

/Film's own Jacob Hall recently sat down with C. Robert Cargill to talk about "The Black Phone," and during their chat, Cargill explained the circumstances that led to "Sinister." Cargill had been working as a movie critic at Ain't It Cool News while also holding a day job at a video store. During that time, Scott Derrickson became a fan of Cargill's reviews, particularly those that were positive about films other people seemed to not like very much. This led to the early days of their friendship, with Derrickson even writing Cargill a letter after seeing William Friedkin's "Bug" based on his review, a movie he ended up loving.