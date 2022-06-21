The Black Phone Star Ethan Hawke Wanted To Play Hide And Seek With The Audience [Interview]

In the past you've spoken about like the kind of research and preparation you do for roles and how much thought you put in into them. I'm curious about the preparation for a character like this, who is very intentionally left a mystery. What did you draw from to build him as a presence?

Well, every job has its own weird challenges. This job, there's something theatrical about this. There's something about The Grabber. He seems to be performing for the kid. The mask is some elaborate performance of his. The way that Scott designed it with these nine different masks, each one revealing a different aspect, it felt like I was playing a game of hide and seek with the audience, with Finn.

In a way, this film is a kind of classic coming of age story. It's not a portrait of madness or a portrait of The Grabber. We only see The Grabber the way this 14-year-old kid sees him. I felt that there was more power in the mystery of him. I loved that the screenplay didn't over-explain it. To be honest, I didn't really want to become Jeffrey Dahmer for this or any film. I love the wit of the movie and I tried to kind of just dance with that.

The trailer for this movie sells it as a scary movie, and it is scary, but I keep telling people, "No, it's really fun, it's actually a crowd-pleaser. People want to cheer this kid on and see him escape. There's a real fairy tale element to it." Do you agree with that?

It's really why I did the movie. When Scott called me up and told me he wanted me to play The Grabber, this person who abducts kids, I was like, "Listen, I'll read it, but there's no way I'm going to play that part." Then when I read the script, I was like, "Oh wow, this is more like 'Stand By Me' than it is a slasher pic." I said to him I've almost never come across something that is so scary that feels like it has a heart of gold. It's like a feel-good, scary movie. I've never heard of such a thing. It felt like it hits an original tone.

I feel like Joe Hill [the author of the short story that inspired the film], like some of the best horror writers, is an optimist at heart. As dark as "Sinister" is, I think that Scott Derrickson also understands that sometimes we need to escape the terror and not just indulge it.

Yeah, and you know that you create three dimensional storytelling with shadow and light. If it's too much shadow and too much light, you got a Hallmark card, right? Too much darkness and you don't feel anything for the characters, because that's not the way the world is. The world isn't only one thing. I think there's an aspect of this movie that has a kind of, I don't know ... Stephen King, Spielberg, there's a feeling. It walks a strange tone where it's crossing genres in a way that has a lot of heart to it.