The Hunger Games Emerges As The Surprise Victor Of 2023's Thanksgiving Box Office

The most exciting thing about the Hunger Games, citizens of the Capitol would probably argue, is that anyone can win. The first "Hunger Games" movie saw the strongest, fastest tributes, who had volunteered for the games and specifically trained for them, outranked by Peeta Mellark, whose main skill was disguising himself as a rock.

2023's Thanksgiving box office brawl has been similarly thrilling, even if there haven't been any violent deaths (yet). Though "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" was expected to be ousted by Disney's "Wish," it's now on track to keep the No. 1 spot for a second weekend.

"Songbirds & Snakes" got off to quite a muted start last weekend, with a franchise-low $44.6 million opening, but it has held strong amid a rush of new releases from studios eager to capitalize on the holiday box office. The "Hunger Games" prequel grossed a combined $13.2 million over Wednesday and Thursday and added another $11.4 million on Friday. Over the traditional three-day box office weekend it's expected to drop just 40% from its opening (per Variety), and it will easily win the five-day Thanksgiving frame with an estimated total of $40 million (per The Hollywood Reporter).

"The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" is now in with a shot at grossing $100 million in its first 10 days at the domestic box office, which would match its reported $100 million production budget quite nicely. Factoring in the cost of distribution and marketing, it probably needs to make around $300 million worldwide to be considered a modest commercial success for Lionsgate. But if these strong legs continue over the rest of the holiday season, that's certainly doable.