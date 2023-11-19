How The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes Makes You Root For The Bad Guy [Exclusive]

This post contains spoilers for "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes."

"The Hunger Games" prequel story "The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" flips the perspective of the original trilogy (or quadrilogy, in the case of the movies), this time looking outwards at the districts of Panem from the viewpoint of the Capitol. Specifically, it's the story of the future president and over-arching villain of "The Hunger Games," Coriolanus Snow — with Tom Blyth playing an 18-year-old version of the character portrayed by Donald Sutherland in the previous films.

Though President Snow was at the very height of the Capitol's privileged elite, "The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" reveals that Coriolanus is no stronger to hard times. In the film's opening sequence, set during the Rebellion, a five-year-old Coriolanus is scrounging for scraps of food in the street when he witnesses a starving neighbor cannibalizing a dead body to stay alive. And even a decade after the Capitol retakes control, Coriolanus still misses meals and relies on his cousin Tigris (Hunter Schafer) to stitch up old clothes to make them look new.

"This is an unformed Snow," director Francis Lawrence explained in an interview with /Film. "He is young and he's struggling, and his goals are to put food on the family's table. And he's trying to win this prize, and he's hiding the fact that his family's fallen from grace, from around all the other entitled kids that he's at school with."

Yes, the once-wealthy Snow family has fallen on hard times — but one thing that steels Coriolanus' determination to secure their future is the family motto.