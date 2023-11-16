The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes Ending Explained: Snow Always Lands On Top

This article contains major spoilers for "The Hunger Games: the Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes."

Welcome to the 10th annual Hunger Games! The methods are cruder (and crueler), the batch of unwilling participants are much less marketable, and the masses haven't been successfully distracted by bread and circuses just yet. When "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" begins only a decade after the First Rebellion tore Panem apart, over 60 years before the events of the first "The Hunger Games," we find the country in a very different place than last we saw in the original movies. Although the government bears all the hallmarks of a dystopian, post-apocalyptic hellhole, power hasn't yet been consolidated under the office of a single figurehead — namely, one Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth), future President of Panem.

Instead, the Francis Lawrence-directed prequel tells a much less refined story about an authoritarian regime rising from the ashes and learning in real-time how to put down future rebellions for good. (You can read my review for /Film here.) And it does so, interestingly enough, through the unlikeliest of love stories. When Rachel Zegler's Lucy Gray Baird enters the film with her grand introduction at the Reaping of District 12, stealing the hearts of many an audience member even before she bursts into a melancholy song, it might as well be written in the sky that she's doomed for a tragic end.

After narrowly surviving the Hunger Games with Snow's help and at least flirting with the possibility of running away to start a new life together far away from the Capitol, the inevitability of the story can no longer be avoided. Snow, having progressively taken a darker turn throughout the events of the film, loses Lucy Gray's trust and his own soul.

In the process, the Snow family words are proven bitterly true: Snow lands on top.