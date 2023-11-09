The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes Review: A Half-Decent But Overstuffed Prequel

For better or worse, "The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds and Snakes" cuts directly to the heart of the matter in the early going. Set only 10 years after the first rebellion of the various Districts that led to the implementation of the Hunger Games in the first place, the wealthy decision-makers of the Capitol are struggling to make the deadly arena fights feel vital and relevant to the battered, war-torn populace of Panem. It's trickier than they thought, as it turns out, to transform collective punishment into mass entertainment. Having assembled some of the best and brightest academy students to help solve this problem, there comes a moment when Dean Casca Highbottom (Peter Dinklage) all but reaches through the screen, channels his inner studio executive, and verbalizes the central issue at the core of a prequel like this: "If the Games are to go on, there must be an audience."

In other words, both he and the movie itself are posing a very simple, if on-the-nose question to us: What makes any of us want to return to the Hunger Games — especially over eight years after the original franchise came to a close?

This is a mystery that the prequel spends the rest of its bloated runtime (an interminable two hours and 45 minutes) attempting to solve, both in-universe and in a more metatextual sense, but ultimately reaches no satisfying conclusion on either front. Adapted from acclaimed author Suzanne Collins' 2020 spin-off novel and directed by returning filmmaker Francis Lawrence, who helmed the latter three "Hunger Games" movies to various degrees of success, "The Ballad Of Songbirds and Snakes" does its best to make this whole endeavor feel much more meaningful than just another instance of blatant brand management in an era of shameless IP-mining — a sleight-of-hand trick that would make the Gamemakers themselves proud. On paper, telling an origin story about the rise of authoritarianism through the eyes of a young Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth), who we know will go on to become the ruthless president fated to clash with the likes of Katniss Everdeen some six decades in the future, certainly carries weight.

In practice, however, intermittent flashes of potential — mostly found in the first and better half of the movie — can't quite save this feature-length foregone conclusion from itself.