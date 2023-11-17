How The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes Director Made A Vital Hunger Games Prequel [Exclusive Interview]

So this is clearly Panem, but decades before the original movies. The reverse engineering of what this world looks like 70 years earlier fascinates me. Can you talk about the directives you and your team gave yourselves to ensure that yes, this is the same place, just in a different time?

Yeah, we always had certain elements of aesthetics that we could pull from the previous movies. And when I came on and we saw much more of the Capitol, different side of the Capitol, and because it was this anniversary year, we could build out the Capitol in a grander way than the first movie. Weirdly, a lot of what we've based the Capitol on in "Catching Fire" and the "Mockingjays", is on the original plans for Germania. If Hitler were to have won the war, and he had the plans laid out for what the city was going to look and feel like. So a lot of that look and feel was based on that. When we went to start this movie, and I worked with Uli Hanisch, who's a Berlin-based production designer. He and I started having conversations that because this story takes place 10 years after the wars that kick off all the games themselves, it's still in a bit of a reconstruction era.

So we started to look at Berlin, again connected to Germania, but Berlin post-World War II. That reconstruction era of '45 into the early '50s, to see, is there rubble on the streets? Is there scaffolding? Where are the cranes? What's still in rubble? What classic buildings are being reconstructed? What new buildings are popping up? With little hints toward what Panem might look like in the future. And then because we were looking at that era, it started to inform other things. It started to inform auto design, it started to inform hair. It started to inform makeup and wardrobe, and even technology. We started talking about, this is a much more rudimentary time in the Capitol's history. The games are more rudimentary, the technology has to be. So we also looked at the same era. So it really all came from that late '40s, early '50s, post-war Berlin.

Rachel Zegler's character is very much defined by her songs and her singing voice. How did the songs come together and how did you determine their very specific folk and country sound?

A lot of that came from [author Suzanne Collins]. Basically, Suzanne has a pretty vast knowledge of country music. I think she was actually a country music DJ at one point, which is fun. So she told me there was going to be a big music element in the book. I read the manuscript and I read the lyrics and I could see that. And then she and I had long conversations about it and she had a lot of references for the music and the orchestration of the band. She actually pointed me in the direction of the Ken Burns documentary about country music, which I loved. It was during the pandemic, so 16 hours that I watched and it was amazing. But I fell in love with that era from turn of the century, into the '20s and '30s, like the Carter family and when people were collecting these songs or ballads that had been passed down through generations, often from England, Ireland, Scotland. And then orchestrate it with maybe a fiddle, a guitar, a standup bass or something, a little drum. Very simple, playing in saloons, around people's porches. But very much from that District 12, which is West Virginia, Appalachia, that feel. And I fell in love with that sound. Suzanne already loved that sound.

So then we went to Dave Cobb, who's a Nashville-based producer, songwriter. And he had conversations with me about the music and Suzanne about the music. And then he wrote the melodies and the chord progressions to go with Suzanne's lyrics. Did a recording with the instrumentation that we needed for the band. And then Rachel came in, and we recorded her. But her recordings were almost more of a rehearsal, to make sure that she fell into the sound, the genre, all that kind of stuff. So she could work with Dave a little bit. But she fell in really seamlessly into the style that we needed. Then she was able to sing live on set every day. So that was also amazing. So no lip syncing or anything, whether she's on a mic or singing acapella, it was all live.