Jurassic World Dominion Bizarrely Helped A Box Office Bomb Make A Little More Money

As noticed by the folks at Bloody Disgusting, "Firestarter," which initially hit theaters on May 13 and had pretty much been forgotten entirely a month removed, saw a shocking 732.8% boost to its box office earnings in its fifth weekend, taking in $833,340 from 150 venues on the very same weekend that "Jurassic World Dominion" finally roared to life, earning $145 million and dethroning "Top Gun: Maverick" for the top spot on the charts. It turns out, these two numbers are directly correlated as Universal sold tickets for what was being billed as a two-for-one double feature on ticketing sites such as Fandango.

So, as a result, "Firestarter" added nearly $1 million to its total seemingly out of nowhere, leaving it with just over $14 million worldwide. The movie was met with terrible reviews out of the gate and was streaming on Peacock the same day it hit theaters. On the surface, it seemed like Universal was prepared to write this one off as a loss and move on. But they decided to make one last little creative cash grab before packing it in.

The really interesting thing is that the double feature was carried mostly by drive-in theaters around the country, which explains the solid $5,555 per-screen average from just 150 screens. Bigger theater chains almost certainly wouldn't agree to double features such as this on the opening weekend of a major blockbuster as the goal is to fit in as many screenings as possible to get the most money out of it. Drive-ins, on the other hand, have a bit more flexibility. Universal used that to its advantage rather cleverly.