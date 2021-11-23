Watch The Five-Minute Jurassic World Dominion Prologue Now

As we can see, the footage shows us dinosaurs before an asteroid fell to Earth and wiped them all out. It's a humanless look at the creatures, which is something we haven't really seen before. It's also giving us dinosaurs with feathers, something else new to the franchise. This is very similar to what was shown in theaters earlier this year. Also of note, this is not actually going to appear in the movie, which is pretty interesting considering that this is visually impressive (and probably expensive) stuff.

Rather, director Colin Trevorrow, who directed the first "Jurassic World" and returns to the director's chair for "Dominion," filmed this as its own thing, with Michael Giacchino providing the score. Again, pretty prestigious stuff for a marketing tool. To that end, the prologue features seven new species of dinosaurs that have never been seen in any of the previous films. They were created by the folks at Industrial Light & Magic.

Universal spared no expense.