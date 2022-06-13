Jurassic World Dominion Topped The Box Office But Top Gun: Maverick Is The Real Story

According to Box Office Mojo, director Colin Trevorrow's "Jurassic World Dominion" topped the charts with an estimated $143.3 million haul. That is — make no mistake about it — an excellent figure that any studio in Hollywood would be happy to have against a reported budget of $185 million. Internationally, the film has already racked up $245.7 million for a total of $389.1 million, putting it well on the path to joining the $1 billion club, meaning it would become the fourth entry in the franchise to do so behind "Jurassic Park" ($1 billion), "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" ($1.3 billion), and "Jurassic World" ($1.66 billion).

It is worth pointing out that this is the lowest opening weekend total of the three films in the current trilogy, below both "Fallen Kingdom" ($148 million) and "Jurassic World" ($208 million). That is a bit surprising on the surface as this movie brought back the original cast members alongside the newbies to unite the entire franchise under one roof. Not to mention the promise of dinosaurs out in the real world. That said, critics were very unkind to it, with "Dominion" holding a mere 30% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Though the audience rating is at a solid 79% and it has an A- CinemaScore. A disconnect between critics and general moviegoers, to be certain.

For the moment, Universal Pictures gets to pop champagne and celebrate. The future, however, is a bit more uncertain with questions left dangling. The immediate future concerns the film's second weekend and how it will fare against "Lightyear." Will it take a steep drop like "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness?" Or will it manage to hang in there for a few weeks despite the competition? Beyond that, the movie very much serves as a conclusion of sorts, leaving one to wonder what the future of "Jurassic" looks like. It's unlikely the studio will let the series go extinct but, at the same time, it can't possibly get any bigger than this. I don't envy the decision-makers who have to figure out where to go from here.