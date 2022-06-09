Break Out The Bagels: Everything Everywhere All At Once Is Now A24's Highest Grossing Film Of All Time

By god, Daniels have done it. We've been speculating about it for weeks, but "Everything Everywhere All At Once" has finally crossed the bar set by Ari Aster's "Hereditary" to become not just the highest grossing domestic release from the company, but the highest grossing release worldwide.

This number will continue to grow as "Everything Everywhere All At Once" continues to play in theaters across the globe, even as the film becomes available for purchase through VOD and preorders roll in for the 4K and Blu-ray releases. The entire multiverse just can't get enough of Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, and Jamie Lee Curtis fighting with fanny packs, applying googly eyes, and learning how to love again.

According to a report from Deadline, approximately 75% of the film's global box office comes from the U.S./Canada, which makes sense considering we're all miserable clods desperately trying to find joy in whatever way we can, which just so happens to be this brilliant movie. Overseas, "Everything Everywhere All At Once" has performed best in the United Kingdom, Australia, Taiwan, Russia and Commonwealth of Independent States territories, Hong Kong, Germany, and Singapore. As of publication, "Everything Everywhere All At Once" has yet to debut in all of Latin America, France, Italy, and Japan, all territories expected to continue racking in the dough. It's anticipated that the film will bring in a total $70 million stateside, an even more impressive total considering "Hereditary" made $80.2 million in its initial record-setting global gross.