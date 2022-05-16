Everything Everywhere All At Once Is On Track To Become A24's Highest Domestic Grosser

Who says small indie films can't flourish in theaters alongside their mega-blockbuster brethren anymore? Well, okay, the last decade-plus of box office analysis would overwhelmingly point to that disappointing conclusion, but maybe this latest box office update can serve as one more light in the darkness to raise a tiny bit of hope. At a time when "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" continues to work its magic on moviegoers around the world, sucking up the vast majority of available screens and reestablishing Marvel's dominance on spectacle-hungry general audiences, Daniels' "Everything Everywhere All At Once" simply refuses to go quietly into the night.

The ironic similarities between each of their multiverse-focused premises have made for some easy (dare I say lazy?) narratives about what audiences found appealing in both films, but may I humbly propose that perhaps the heartwarming, Michelle Yeoh-starring film simply struck a profound chord with an incredible amount of moviegoers? That interest has directly translated to some of the most remarkable "holds" on a weekly basis that anyone has ever seen in quite some time. As it turns out, maintaining pretty much the exact same amount of business week in and week out will inevitably bring a movie like "Everything Everywhere All At Once" into rarified territory — who knew!

Indie studio A24 is no stranger to drumming up marketing hype for their movies, but the Daniels' latest appears set to reach a whole other level entirely. After this past weekend, it's all but a lock that "Everything Everywhere All At Once" will soon become A24's highest domestic earner ever.