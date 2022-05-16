Everything Everywhere All At Once Is On Track To Become A24's Highest Domestic Grosser
Who says small indie films can't flourish in theaters alongside their mega-blockbuster brethren anymore? Well, okay, the last decade-plus of box office analysis would overwhelmingly point to that disappointing conclusion, but maybe this latest box office update can serve as one more light in the darkness to raise a tiny bit of hope. At a time when "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" continues to work its magic on moviegoers around the world, sucking up the vast majority of available screens and reestablishing Marvel's dominance on spectacle-hungry general audiences, Daniels' "Everything Everywhere All At Once" simply refuses to go quietly into the night.
The ironic similarities between each of their multiverse-focused premises have made for some easy (dare I say lazy?) narratives about what audiences found appealing in both films, but may I humbly propose that perhaps the heartwarming, Michelle Yeoh-starring film simply struck a profound chord with an incredible amount of moviegoers? That interest has directly translated to some of the most remarkable "holds" on a weekly basis that anyone has ever seen in quite some time. As it turns out, maintaining pretty much the exact same amount of business week in and week out will inevitably bring a movie like "Everything Everywhere All At Once" into rarified territory — who knew!
Indie studio A24 is no stranger to drumming up marketing hype for their movies, but the Daniels' latest appears set to reach a whole other level entirely. After this past weekend, it's all but a lock that "Everything Everywhere All At Once" will soon become A24's highest domestic earner ever.
Everything Everywhere All At Once set to break an A24 record
Not bad for a couple of guys who, until now, were best known for their (utterly brilliant) farting corpse movie, eh? Variety has the details on the latest box office roundup from this past weekend. The top 4 spots contain all the usual suspects, with Sam Raimi's "Doctor Strange" sequel obviously ruling the roost in its second weekend of release, followed by Universal's animated film "The Bad Guys," Paramount's "Sonic the Hedgehog 2," and the exceedingly disappointing Stephen King adaptation of "Firestarter." More on that to come, courtesy of /Film's resident box office guru Ryan Scott.
But the story of the day, by far, has to be the continued success of "Everything Everywhere All At Once," coming in at number 5 but continuing to hold strong in its eighth weekend of release. After garnering another $3.3 million (an eye-popping decline of 6%), the Daniels' genre-defying multiverse movie now stands at $47.1 million in North America. That means it's setting its sights squarely on the $48.9 million earned by Greta Gerwig's "Lady Bird" and the $50 million A24 record currently held by the Adam Sandler-starring "Uncut Gems." There's simply no other way to look at this except as a resounding achievement by Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, and all involved.
For those who may not have seen the movie yet, look no further than Jacob Hall's glowing review of the film out of the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. Starring Michelle Yeoh in a spectacular performance, a poignant turn by Stephanie Hsu, an underrated Ke Huy Quan, James Hong, and the always great Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All At Once" keeps riding high on extremely positive word of mouth and a pristine 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes. It's a great time to support original movies by a diverse range of talent, folks! This soon-to-be milestone win for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" is, undoubtedly, a win for us all.