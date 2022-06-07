Everything Everywhere All At Once Brings The Multiverse To 4K And Blu-Ray In July

It will be hard to think of any movie as mind-bending, as plain weird and profound as this year's "Everything Everywhere All At Once." Daniels turned all the bizarre imagery from their incredible music videos like "Turn Down for What" and their previous feature, "Swiss Army Man," combined them with maximalist filmmaking that you could imagine in a multi-million dollar superhero movie, and also a deep understanding of the nihilism and chaos of the internet era.

The result speaks for itself, as "Everything Everywhere All At Once" is not only a huge success with critics, but with audiences, too, becoming the highest-grossing A24 movie domestically. Now, audiences everywhere can experience everything Daniels have to offer, all at once, when "Everything Everywhere All At Once" comes to 4K and Blu-ray next month.

One big reason why "Everything Everywhere All at Once" feels so big is that Daniels made sure to add every big idea they had; every stupid, existential, philosophical and personal idea they could fit in the movie. As Daniels told /Film earlier this year, this is them doing a blockbuster, "this is our version of a Marvel movie."