Everything Everywhere All At Once's Ke Huy Quan-Naissance Begins Now [Interview]

This is going to be a little embarrassing to admit, but like many others, I "met" you first through "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom," and back when I was, well, skinnier and younger, seeing you made me want to go into acting. You showed me that it's possible for someone like me to be in a film like that. Again, I have been waiting for your return. People have. Now that you're back, there's no word for it. The best word that I can think of now is "wonderful," but even that sounds like an understatement.

First of all, thank you so, so much for that beautiful comment. You have no idea. And you're absolutely right. I am speechless, too. There are no words to explain where I am right now, my state of mind. I've cried so many times reading all these wonderful comments and hearing that, what you just said, brought tears to my eyes. And yeah, it's ... wow. All I can say is that I'm very happy to be here. I remember stepping in front of the camera again after decades being away. It felt really good, and it felt like that's where I belong, and that's where I want to be.

Honestly, I'll add one more thing, too: Over the years, I have met a lot of Asian talents working in Hollywood today, they always come to me and they always say, "Hey, Ke, you're the OG, man! Thank you for paving the way for us to be here." Honestly, it is also you guys who are paving the way for my return. And I am grateful because over the years, you guys have been relentlessly chipping away all the roadblocks. You guys never gave up, and that's why I'm here today.

I want to flip the question of your return around a little bit, and I'm basing this on Sir Sean Connery's statement about him not coming back to acting because "I'm enjoying my retirement too much." So, was there at any point during your break from acting where you felt the same way, where you felt that this retirement is good and what you wanted? Or has the plan for you always been, at some point, to come back?

I wish I can say that was the plan, but it wasn't. When I decided to step away, it was a painful decision, and I think I lied to myself. I lied to myself that I don't enjoy it anymore. I kept telling myself that I don't enjoy acting anymore. Even over the years, when that passion, that urge to return seeps through all the deep layers, I would continue to lie to myself that, "No, I don't want to do that anymore."

But all the times I was working behind the camera, even as content as I was, there was something missing. And I didn't know what it was, but something felt empty in me. It was not until I stepped in front of the camera again that I realized what it was. It was because I have not been honest with myself all these years. Suddenly, when I realized that stepping back into acting again could be a possibility, all those passions, all those feelings that I had all these years started coming up to the surface. It wasn't until then that I was happy. I was truly happy.

I'm just glad that you finally found that missing piece. Because some people, they would go about their entire lives not knowing what it is. Or just like you, they used to know what it is, then they drop it, but then they would come back to it, and then they still feel a black hole. Congratulations again.

That's why our movie, "Everything Everywhere All at Once," is so fascinating, because our directors brilliantly created all these multiverses for us to have a really interesting conversation, a conversation about what ifs. "What if we make different choices in our life? Where would that lead us?"

Had I not given up acting, what would've happened? And had I not decided to step back into acting, what would this movie be like? And what would it be like for me to see this movie up on the screen and Waymond being played by somebody else? Because I remember "Crazy Rich Asians," I cried so many times watching that movie, not only because it was a really moving story, but it was just because I had serious FOMO watching so many Asian actors up on the screen. And knowing how I started so early in the '80s, I went, "Wow, gosh. Why can't I be up there with them?" You know?

Right.

So it's a conversation that can take forever. We can talk about it endlessly. But this is something that, when people go watch our movie, they would have fun discussing that.