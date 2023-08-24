Barbie Passes Mario To Become Highest Grossing Film Of The Year At The Domestic Box Office

While it has been expected to happen for some time now, it's finally official: director Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" has overtaken "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" to become the biggest movie of 2023 at the domestic box office. It's Barbie's world and we're just living in it. What's most impressive is that the movie still isn't done breaking records and passing milestones, with more dominoes likely to fall in the coming days/weeks. The biggest movie of the year is only going to get bigger.

According to The Numbers, "Barbie" has now earned $575.4 million domestically since it hit theaters in July, putting it just past the impressive $574.2 million total put up by "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" earlier this year. In terms of the bigger picture, Margot Robbie's latest is now the 14th biggest domestic earner ever, sitting behind "Incredibles 2" ($608.5 million). That number is not totally out of the question but climbing any higher on the chart gets less and less likely, as "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" ($620.1 million) would be next up.

The biggest question that remains is whether or not "Barbie" can go the distance and become the highest-grossing movie of 2023 at the worldwide box office. Right now, "Mario" still holds that spot, with $1.358 billion to its name. Gerwig's adaptation of Mattel's legendary doll, meanwhile, has earned $713.3 million internationally for a $1.288 billion running total thus far. It seems very plausible — if not all but assured — that Mario and Luigi will have to surrender the crown to Barbie and Ken.