5 Reasons Five Nights At Freddy's Killed At The Box Office

After spending nearly a decade caught in development hell, the "Five Nights at Freddy's" movie finally hit theaters over the weekend, and it did so with a bang that caught the industry off guard. Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions delivered one of the biggest horror hits ever in its opening weekend, and that is no exaggeration. We're talking about the third biggest opening weekend ever for a horror movie, trailing only the blockbuster debuts of both "It" ($123 million opening) and "It Chapter Two" ($91 million).

"Five Nights at Freddy's" opened to $80 million domestically to go with $52 million internationally for a staggering $132 million global start, per Variety. Its budget was in the $20 million range, making this an instant runaway success, far beyond what anyone in the industry had predicted, myself included. Director Emma Tammi's adaptation of the wildly popular video game series shattered expectations. The most amazing part? The film was released on Peacock on the same day it hit theaters. People can easily watch the movie at home but they resoundingly chose to go see it in theaters. It tied Marvel's "Black Widow" for the biggest opening weekend ever for a day-and-date release. It's that big.

So what went so right for this long-in-the-works video game film? How was it able to overcome negative reviews from critics? Why did the movie do so much more business than analysts projected? While there is going to be much to discuss in the coming weeks (read our review here), for now, we're going to look at the five biggest reasons for the movie's runaway success. Let's get into it.