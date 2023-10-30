Paranormal Activity's Box Office Profits Paved The Road To Five Nights At Freddy's

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

Horror movies might be snubbed by snobs and ignored by the Oscars, but they've never gone out of fashion for one simple reason: horror makes money. Other genres, from westerns to rom-coms, have risen and fallen at the box office, but horror is the true final girl of cinema. That's a lesson that Blumhouse Productions founder Jason Blum took to heart after "Paranormal Activity" became the most profitable horror movie of all time, building his studio up around a model of producing low-budget horror movies with massive returns at the box office.

It's a model that has taken Blumhouse from strength to strength over the last decade, and yet Blum still had doubters when he set his sights on an adaptation of horror game franchise "Five Nights at Freddy's," which is heading for a record-breaking $78 million opening weekend despite a day-and-date streaming release on Peacock. "Everyone said we could never get the movie done, including, by the way, internally in my company," Blum told IGN in a recent interview. "I was made fun of for pursuing this."

As Blumhouse celebrates its 19th movie opening in the No. 1 spot at the box office, let's take a look back at the monster success of "Paranormal Activity" and how it launched Blumhouse into becoming Hollywood's most successful horror studio.