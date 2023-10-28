Five Nights At Freddy's Sets A Halloween Box Office Record With $78 Million Opening Weekend

"Five Nights at Freddy's" started its life as a simple but terrifyingly effective indie game in which the player must survive the night shift (five night shifts, to be precise) in a family restaurant where the animatronics get restless after the sun goes down. Now, the movie adaptation from director Emma Tammi has set a new record for the Halloween weekend box office, and will likely supplant 2018's "Halloween" to be crowned as Blumhouse Productions' biggest ever debut.

Existing fans of the games excitedly gathered for Thursday night previews, propelling the movie to $10.3 million at the domestic box office before it had even got to its official opening day. By the end of Friday it had already grossed $39.5 million, a number that most horror movies would be delighted to hit in an entire opening weekend.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Five Nights at Freddy's" is now heading for a Thursday-to-Sunday total of $78 million, which would be the third biggest opening for a horror movie ever, behind "It" ($123.4 million) and "It: Chapter Two" ($91 million), and just ahead of "Halloween" ($76.2 million). It has already surged past "Puss in Boots" ($34 million) as the top-grossing debut for a Halloween weekend. Overseas, it's on track to gross $52 million from 60 markets this week, bringing its global start to a total of $130 million.

What's even more impressive is that "Five Nights at Freddy's" has managed this despite simultaneously releasing on Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming service. Day-and-date releases, which were popularized during the pandemic, have these days become a signal that the studio lacks confidence in a movie's box office potential. In this case, however, the opposite is probably true. NBCUniversal may have been so confident in the demand for "Five Nights at Freddy's" that the movie was seen as an opportunity to boost Peacock subscriptions while still doing comfortably well at the box office.