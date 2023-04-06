Blumhouse's Five Nights At Freddy's Getting Same Day Theater And Peacock Release This Fall

Well, well, well, that Blumhouse "Five Nights at Freddy's" movie has just locked in a release date and it's just in time for Halloween!

On October 27, 2023, "Five Nights at Freddy's" will debut both in theaters and on Peacock. Most studios are shying away from day-and-date releases now that streaming is on the downturn and people are finally coming back to theaters post-COVID, but Universal Pictures still feels like feeding the beast — this is a bad idea, as we've noted in the past — so viewers will have their choice of watching this one on the big screen or from the comfort of their own home.

Based on the video game of the same name that has been terrifying players since it debuted in 2014, the movie will star Josh Hutcherson ("The Hunger Games") as the new night watchman at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza who realizes that the creepy, rundown animatronics might not like to stay very still once the lights are off and the kids are gone.

Hutcherson is joined by Matthew Lillard ("Scream", "Scooby-Doo"), Elizabeth Lail ("You, Mack & Rita"), Kat Conner Sterling ("We Have A Ghost"), Piper Rubio ("Unstable"), and Mary Stuart Masterson ("Benny & June").