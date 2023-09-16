The Only Five Nights At Freddy's Recap You Need Before Watching The New Movie
We're reaching a point where movie studios are willing to invest a little more in video game adaptations, leading to big-budget tentpoles like "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," "Uncharted," "Gran Turismo," and the TV series "The Last of Us." Video game flicks have always existed, dating back to 1993's poorly received "Super Mario Bros." with Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo. Still, this new phase feels different, like producers have finally caught wind of the massive audiences behind these titles.
Hence, the reason for the "Five Nights at Freddy's" movie.
Based on the popular video game of the same name, itself a YouTube sensation, "Freddy's" arrives with plenty of talent attached, notably producer Jason Blum and a cast that includes Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail, and Matthew Lillard. Despite its immense success, however, plenty of moviegoers are likely not familiar with "Freddy's" and its creepy lore. To get viewers acclimated and ensure this new wave of video game films entirely takes flight, we're here to give you a brief recap of the franchise that will prepare you for the terrors. Read on if you dare!
Five Nights at Freddy's game history
Like the horror franchise "Paranormal Activity," which employed a simplistic found footage concept to scare audiences, "Five Nights at Freddy's" uses an idea so basic that it's a wonder no one ever tried it before. I'm mad I didn't think of it. In the game, players assume the role of a security guard at a Chuck E. Cheese-style restaurant. They must monitor security cameras to avoid being devoured by the locale's creepy animatronics.
The mechanics have changed in subsequent sequels, but the approach remains unchanged.
Surprisingly, the original "Five Nights at Freddy's" idea stemmed from failure. Series creator Scott Cawthon began his career making unsuccessful Christian-based games and movies. "Despite good reviews, my Christian projects were all financial failures," he told Geeks Under Grace. "I came to a point where I was very disillusioned and frustrated with God... actually, it was more like a broken heart."
One game in particular, "Chipper & Sons Lumber Co.," drew a lot of criticism for a main character many felt looked like a creepy animatronic, an idea Cawthon eventually developed into "Five Nights at Freddy's." The original was released in 2014 and quickly gained popularity thanks to YouTube Let's Players Mark "Markiplier" Fischbach and Matthew "MatPat" Patrick, whose terrified reactions became an online sensation.
Since then, the series has spawned numerous sequels, spinoffs, books, toys, and an upcoming movie that promises to delve further into the game's lore.
Explaining the evil animatronics
The antagonists featured in "Five Nights at Freddy's" started as a relatively small group and have since morphed into a larger assembly consisting of toys, shadows, phantoms, endoskeletons, cupcakes, S.T.A.F.F. bots, and other creepy entities.
However, many of these iterations stem from the classic animatronic foursome: Freddy Fazbear, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy. Freddy, a seemingly cuddly bear, is the pack's leader and the mascot of the Fredbear's Family Diner and Freddy Fazbear's Pizza restaurants that operated from the early 80s to the early 90s. As the story progresses, players learn that Freddy and his companions were once children tragically murdered by a deranged serial killer named William Afton (see below). For reasons unknown, their souls now reside inside the animatronics, seeking vengeance for their untimely deaths. Consequently, they attack any adult who sets foot in the restaurant.
In the original game, players must survive a night at the establishment, evading attacks from Freddy's crew. Each subsequent game introduces new antagonists, notably Springtrap, Golden Freddy, Circus Baby, The Puppet, and Funtime Freddy, attempting to harm players during their work shifts.
Each villain carries a wealth of complex lore, from their creation at the hands of Afton's business partner, Henry Emily, to their profoundly disturbing backstories. Naturally, this is why we adore the game and eagerly anticipate seeing these ideas translated to the big screen.
Who is William Afton?
As previously mentioned, William Afton committed a dozen murders in the 1980s. He established Fredbear's Family Diner and Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, where he assumed the guise of Spring Bonnie, a rabbit costume, to lure unsuspecting children into the restaurant's backroom, where he murdered them in cold blood. Afton went to great lengths to conceal the bodies from law enforcement, presumably placing them inside the animatronic suits, thereby imprisoning their spirits within Freddy Fazbear, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy.
Police never apprehended Afton for his crimes. However, after several failed business ventures, including Circus Baby's Pizza World, the souls of his victims watched him die inside a malfunctioning Spring Bonnie costume, which tore his body into pieces. Although his corpse was left to decompose, his spirit refused to move on. Consequently, when a group of college students stumbled upon the suit years later and transferred it to a new horror attraction named Fazbear's Fright, Afton continued his terrifying reign as Springtrap. Subsequently, he transformed into Scraptrap.
Otherwise, William Afton remains a mystery. He only appears as a tall, skinny man with glowing eyes, a wide smile, and a security badge pinned to his chest. "FNaF 2" implies that William experimented with a mysterious substance called Remnant, which traps human souls inside an inanimate object, thus explaining the supernatural nature of the animatronics.
Five Nights at Freddy's
The original "Five Nights at Freddy's" follows a security guard named Mike Schmidt (portrayed by Josh Hutcherson in the film) and his harrowing experience over five nights at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. Assisted by a mysterious individual known as Phone Guy (voiced by Scott Cawthon), a former night guard who provides valuable information about the location, Mike must endure six-hour shifts armed with no weapons, a slowly depleting battery, and only a pair of electronic doors to protect himself from the evil animatronics that roam the premises after dark.
Regarding the story, we receive only fragments of information, mostly surrounding Freddy's crew. On the first night, Phone Guy explains that they "tend to get a bit quirky at night," attributing this behavior to a "free-roaming mode" to prevent their servos from seizing. He also alludes to the "Bite of '87," an incident in which an animatronic bit a customer's head, tarnishing the restaurant's name.
On Night 4, Mike learns that the animatronics may mistake him for a robotic endoskeleton and force him into an empty suit. Thankfully, if players survive the tense five nights, they are rewarded with a paycheck of $120 along with a bonus sixth and seventh night. Should they survive these final two challenges, Mike is promptly terminated for "Tampering with the animatronics. General unprofessionalism. Odor."
More on Mike in a bit...
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
Following the surprising success of "Five Nights at Freddy's," creator Cawthon embarked on a sequel, which stuck closely to the winning formula of the first installment while introducing a few new elements to keep the shenanigans feeling fresh. Once again, players step into the shoes of an unfortunate security guard, this time named Jeremy Fitzgerald, as they endure five nights of surveillance at the newly revamped Freddy Fazbear's Pizza.
Equipped with an array of lights and security cameras, players must defend against assaults from Freddy's crew, who now appear in a more decrepit state, as well as a fresh batch of original characters, including Toy Freddy, Toy Bonnie, Toy Chica, Mangle, Balloon Boy, JJ, and a withered Golden Freddy. Jeremy dons an animatronic mask in this sequel to disguise himself from certain adversaries. Additionally, players can partake in mini-games that delve deeper into the game's narrative, unveiling the enigmatic Purple Man, a mysterious character who roams about committing heinous acts against children.
Upon completing the fifth night, Jeremy discovers that the establishment has been shuttered, with its animatronics discarded in favor of the older versions. Later, a paycheck reveals that the sequel takes place in 1987, before the original game's events.
Five Nights at Freddy's 3
The third "Five Nights at Freddy's" game occurs 30 years after the first game's events. Here, players watch over a horror attraction called Fazbear's Fright, again using an assortment of equipment to stay alive. Except, this time, Freddy's crew takes a back seat to a horrifying new monster called Springtrap. Another Phone Guy guides players through the first several nights, while some pre-recorded audio tapes provide helpful tips.
Mini-games detail an intriguing backstory, showing a purple animatronic guiding the original Freddy characters into a backroom where the Purple Man violently disassembles them. A late mini-game shows the spirits of the deceased animatronics corner the Purple Man, forcing him to climb inside a defunct rabbit costume. The Purple Man laughs, but then the suit's spring-lock mechanisms malfunction, gruesomely stabbing him to death — a result of faulty spring-lock designs.
Purple Man's soul (aka William Afton) remained inside the rabbit suit. When it was relocated to the new horror attraction in "FNAF3," William re-emerged as Springtrap. Further bonus nights enhance the narrative and eventually explain that a fire caused the new location to shut down permanently. However, keen-eyed players will note Springtrap lingering in the darkness, suggesting the villain survived the fire and now roams freely in the world.
Five Nights at Freddy's 4
Technically the first game, chronologically, "Five Nights at Freddy's 4" raises the stakes (and the macabre) by centering on an unnamed protagonist's encounters with nightmare versions of Chica, Bonnie, Freddy, and Foxy within his bedroom. Once again, mini-games offer some insight into the enigmatic lore.
Revolving around a tragic event called "The Party," the 8-bit animations depict a despondent boy grappling with his abusive brother. Presumably, this boy is the game's primary protagonist, and he endures a series of harrowing events. His brother wears a mask to frighten and confines him to a room alongside various animatronics from Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. During "The Party," the brother encourages his friends to hoist the boy into Fredbear's mouth. Unfortunately, the animatronic malfunctions and jaws snap shut on the boy's head, horrifying his tormentors.
This tragic incident claims the boy's life and the primary game portrays the nightmares the child experiences while on his deathbed in a hospital, a fact alluded to through details hidden throughout his room. Players who complete every level, including the bonus nights, receive a locked trunk and the cryptic message: "Perhaps some things are best left forgotten, for now."
Online theories suggest that Michael Afton is the older brother of the main boy and that the events depicted in the game represent the infamous "Bite of '87," even though "The Party" occurs in 1983. Alternatively, some believe that Michael is, in fact, Mike Schmidt from the original game, though Cawthon has not confirmed this.
Sister Location
"Sister Location" adds further complexity to the "Freddy" narrative. Set after "FNAF4," and before the events of "FNAF2," the fifth installment sees Michael Afton slide into the central role, working at an establishment called Circus Baby's Entertainment and Rental. As a technician, Michael's nights involve moving between various rooms conducting maintenance on the stored animatronics, all while eluding Circus Baby — an animatronic housing the spirit of William Afton's daughter, Elizabeth.
The game's title, "Sister Location," pertains to Circus Baby's Pizza World, a restaurant devised by William, featuring Circus Baby, Ballora, Funtime Foxy, and Bon-Bon as its stars. Regrettably, William's intentions revolve around sinister experiments with Remnant, driving him to commit further atrocities against children. Unfortunately, Baby unintentionally kills Elizabeth, who becomes trapped within the animatronic, transforming into a murderous entity. Under William's orders, Michael embarks on a mission to free his sister. During the game, Baby lures him to the Scalable Creation of Ulterior Presence (SCUP) machine. Within this device, she removes Michael's internal organs and allows the evil animatronic named Ennard to use his skin and escape from the facility. Ennard, you see, is an animatronic hybrid created out of all the Funtime animatronics, including Baby.
In another ending, Michael somehow regurgitates Ennard into a sewer, leaving the boy with purple skin — unable to die but only barely alive.
Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria Simulator
"Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria Simulator" might appear to be a random chapter in the "Freddy" franchise. Players must navigate the business and finance world through retro games centered around the titular establishment. These simulations put gamers in control of the pizzeria and force them to make critical business decisions that impact the establishment and the atypical jump-scare portions of the game.
However, if a player successfully completes all of their tasks, the game reveals an essential piece of lore. Scrap Baby, constructed from the remnants of Circus Baby after Ennard disgorged her, and still inhabited by Elizabeth's soul, believes she has duped the user into gathering all the animatronics into one location, allowing her to fulfill her grand plan. Instead, Henry Emily, William's former business partner, whose daughter resides inside a character known as The Puppet, intervenes and unveils his scheme to incinerate Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, thus liberating all the souls of the children William murdered, including Elizabeth. He also expresses his intentions to perish in the fire alongside Michael, Scrap Baby, Molten Freddy, and William Afton.
The plan succeeds, and a final cutscene reveals tombstones with the names of the murdered children carved into them. Congratulations! That's the end of the "Freddy" franchise — oh, wait. We're not done yet.
Help Wanted and Security Breach
Not content to let the franchise rest, Cawthon released the spinoffs "Help Wanted" and "Security Breach." Set after the events of "Pizza Simulator," "Help Wanted" begins with Vanessa, a Fazbear Entertainment beta tester, assigned to a virtual reality simulator based on events from previous games. In the game-within-a-game, a previous tester hid a glitch inside the logs. Vanessa compiles these logs, inadvertently releasing Glitchtrap, containing the soul of William Afton. Glitchtrap corrupts Vanessa (who becomes Vanny) and forces her to retrieve his body and hide it underground beneath the Pizzaplex. He intends to download himself into Glamrock Freddy and become Burntrap.
In "Security Breach," a new protagonist, Gregory, fends off Vanny with the help of Freddy. A slew of endings offer information regarding the "Freddy" lore. By the end of "Security Breach," the preferred ending sees Gregory defeat the animatronics Monty and Chica and upgrade Freddy with their parts. He then ventures below Roxy's Raceway and takes on Burntrap and the monstrosity known as the Blob. In the "Princess Quest" ending, Gregory frees Vanessa from Glitchtrap's control and eats ice cream on a hill with her next to Freddy's head.
Spin-offs (FNaF World/Ultimate Custom Night/etc.)
The "Freddy" series persists with additional spinoffs, including "FNaF World," "Ultimate Custom Night," "Special Delivery," "Freddy in Space 2," and "Security Breach: Fury's Rage," all of which either expand upon the existing lore or contribute to the intricate narrative.
Fans believe that "Ultimate Custom Night," for instance, revolves around William Afton's purgatory, where he endures the consequences of his actions. In this game, players can select which animatronics they want to contend with and adjust the difficulty level to their preference. In "Special Delivery," a character named Ness is revealed to be under William Afton's control, while other games reintroduce characters from previous entries and place them in different scenarios.
The question remains: How much of the lore will the movie adaptation bring to the big screen? The trailer hints at the possibility of exploring the Bite of '87. Cawthon, no longer directly involved with the games he created, stepped in to compel the screenwriters to overhaul the movie's script, presumably aligning it more closely with the games. We'll have to wait and see, but it would be unwise to completely disregard the meticulously crafted story in the transition to the big screen.