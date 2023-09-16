The Only Five Nights At Freddy's Recap You Need Before Watching The New Movie

We're reaching a point where movie studios are willing to invest a little more in video game adaptations, leading to big-budget tentpoles like "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," "Uncharted," "Gran Turismo," and the TV series "The Last of Us." Video game flicks have always existed, dating back to 1993's poorly received "Super Mario Bros." with Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo. Still, this new phase feels different, like producers have finally caught wind of the massive audiences behind these titles.

Hence, the reason for the "Five Nights at Freddy's" movie.

Based on the popular video game of the same name, itself a YouTube sensation, "Freddy's" arrives with plenty of talent attached, notably producer Jason Blum and a cast that includes Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail, and Matthew Lillard. Despite its immense success, however, plenty of moviegoers are likely not familiar with "Freddy's" and its creepy lore. To get viewers acclimated and ensure this new wave of video game films entirely takes flight, we're here to give you a brief recap of the franchise that will prepare you for the terrors. Read on if you dare!