Five Nights At Freddy's Creator Made The Movie's Writers Start Again From Scratch
During an interview with Fandom over six years ago, Jason Blum was asked about the film adaptation of "Five Nights at Freddy's," and it's clear he knew what a Goliath he was up against. "That game has a rabid fan base and I would say, without Scott [Cawthon], it wouldn't make a good movie." It appears this sentiment has been long-lasting, as Blum continued, "But I think Scott has a very clear idea of what he wants the movie to be, and I think because we're using the same creator as the game in Scott, I think there'll be a great movie."
Blumhouse has had the rights to Scott Cawthon's ridiculously popular gaming franchise since 2017, but the road to the silver screen has been difficult. Chris Columbus ("Harry Potter," "Home Alone") was originally slated to direct but was replaced by Emma Tammi ("The Wind") after he exited the project. Then there was the controversy surrounding Cawthon's political donation history, leading to his decision to retire from the "FNAF" brand altogether. However, as the film was already in production, the film is the last "FNAF" project he's got to see through to the end.
"I really love a challenge," Blum told IGN. "Everyone said we could never get the movie done, including, by the way, internally in my company." He continued, "I was made fun of for pursuing this, this thing that could never happen, and that always lights a fire under me to say, 'I bet I can do this.'"
With "Five Nights at Freddy's" just a few months away, we'll soon discover if the challenge — which included an entirely new script — was overcome.
'We had to find a structure that would work for us'
There's a lot of pressure to do good by the franchise's passionate (arguably rabid) fanbase, which means there's no way anyone on the creative team was going to phone it in. "Five Nights at Freddy's" needs to be able to stand tall alongside nearly a decade of the "FNAF" phenomenon, and it certainly hasn't been easy. Scott Cawthon apparently had one version of the screenplay scrapped entirely as it didn't fit the vision for the project, which is just one of the many reasons why the film adaptation of "Five Nights at Freddy's" has taken so long. Fortunately, Jason Blum and company figured out how to make it work. Based on what we've already seen from the trailers, the film will incorporate story elements from across the franchise, rather than exclusively follow the plot of the original game.
"It was many, many, many years of development," said Blum. "We had to find a structure that would work for us to make this movie together." Finding that structure took years but by all accounts, the film sounds like the wait will have been worth it. "We finally found it and we finally made the movie," Blum added. "And as you can hear by my voice, I'm extremely proud of the movie that we made together." All signs point to a stellar adaptation and if all goes well, there are plenty of brutal moments in the games to put on screen in future movies.
"Five Nights at Freddy's" will arrive in theaters and simultaneously on Peacock on October 27, 2023.