Five Nights At Freddy's Creator Made The Movie's Writers Start Again From Scratch

During an interview with Fandom over six years ago, Jason Blum was asked about the film adaptation of "Five Nights at Freddy's," and it's clear he knew what a Goliath he was up against. "That game has a rabid fan base and I would say, without Scott [Cawthon], it wouldn't make a good movie." It appears this sentiment has been long-lasting, as Blum continued, "But I think Scott has a very clear idea of what he wants the movie to be, and I think because we're using the same creator as the game in Scott, I think there'll be a great movie."

Blumhouse has had the rights to Scott Cawthon's ridiculously popular gaming franchise since 2017, but the road to the silver screen has been difficult. Chris Columbus ("Harry Potter," "Home Alone") was originally slated to direct but was replaced by Emma Tammi ("The Wind") after he exited the project. Then there was the controversy surrounding Cawthon's political donation history, leading to his decision to retire from the "FNAF" brand altogether. However, as the film was already in production, the film is the last "FNAF" project he's got to see through to the end.

"I really love a challenge," Blum told IGN. "Everyone said we could never get the movie done, including, by the way, internally in my company." He continued, "I was made fun of for pursuing this, this thing that could never happen, and that always lights a fire under me to say, 'I bet I can do this.'"

With "Five Nights at Freddy's" just a few months away, we'll soon discover if the challenge — which included an entirely new script — was overcome.