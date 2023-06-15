Brutal Five Nights At Freddy's Video Game Moments That Better Make It Into The Movie

After a lengthy development period, the horror video game franchise "Five Nights at Freddy's" is getting a feature film adaptation from Blumhouse Productions. Created by developer Scott Cawthon, "Five Nights at Freddy's" takes place in a pizzeria and entertainment center featuring large anthropomorphic animatronics led by Freddy Fazbear. However, after the lights go out, the restaurant's security guard is stalked by the animatronics as they come to life and scour the premises for human victims. Across the games, Cawthon crafts an extensive backstory that builds out the world and the history behind the restaurants and their sinister animatronics.

At the center of the "Five Nights at Freddy's" lore stands William Afton (Matthew Lillard), founder of the pizzerias and creator of the animatronics. More than just a robotics genius and restaurateur, William is a child serial killer, with his murders often involving his creations. This results in the animatronics themselves becoming haunted and bloodthirsty, hunting anyone in the pizzeria after hours, including protagonist — and security guard — Mike Schmidt (Josh Hutcherson). With so many memorable points in its history, here are 10 brutal moments we hope make it into the "Five Nights at Freddy's" movie, directed by Emma Tammi.