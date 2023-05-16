Five Nights At Freddy's Trailer: An Animatronic Nightmare Party

Blumhouse has been working on an adaptation of the wickedly popular "Five Nights at Freddy's" horror video game for what feels like an eternity, turning the project into something I'd believe was coming to fruition when I saw it with my own eyes. It wasn't until the announcement of Josh Hutcherson and Matthew Lillard's casting that my skepticism finally started to crack, but once Blumhouse made it known that the film would be getting a day-and-date release between theatrical and streaming on Peacock that I finally allowed myself to get excited. Created by Scott Cawthon, the "Five Nights at Freddy's" game was first released in 2014, and completely took the world by storm. Videos of Let's Players on YouTube reacting to the jump-scare-focused point-and-click survival horror video game would constantly go viral, and its popularity with young gamers helped spawn a franchise.

The first game focuses on a security guard (you, the player) hired as the night watch for Freddy Fazbear's Pizza Place, a far more demented and unsettling take on the Chuck E. Cheese establishment that many are familiar with. As the night goes on, it becomes evident that the animatronic characters can move on their own, and it's up to the security guard to properly allocate the power within the pizza joint to close doors and stay safe from the possessed robots. It's a brilliantly simple premise, as player enjoyment is dictated solely by their own fear responses working against them, and I'd be lying if I said Chica the Chicken wasn't responsible for a handful of my own nightmares as a full-grown adult. And now, we can all scare ourselves once more, as Blumhouse and Universal have revealed the first teaser for the "Five Nights at Freddy's" movie.

Ready your flashlights!