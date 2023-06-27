Five Nights At Freddy's Trailer: The Mechanical Murder Bear Pizzeria Horror Show Is Coming

Considering YouTubers have no problem exaggerating or embellishing for clicks, my introduction to "Five Nights at Freddy's" was purchasing the game to see if it was as scary as Let's Players online had claimed, or if it was all a bit to convince audiences to "smash that subscribe" button. Well. Maybe this makes me a big ol' scaredy cat, but "Five Nights at Freddy's" is exactly the kind of point-and-click survival horror game that makes me throw a computer mouse across the room and almost fall out of my chair. It's too tense! I know that Chica or Foxy or Freddy is gonna bust through the security door at any moment and scare me half to death, and the anticipation is enough to give me gray hair.

All of this is to say that I am unashamed to admit that I am a thirtysomething who will absolutely be checking out the Blumhouse film adaptation of "Five Nights at Freddy's" the second it arrives. The house of horror built by Jason Blum has been working on this film for so long that fans of the ever-expanding "FNAF" franchise had all but given up hope that the film would ever make it to the big screen. But not only is the film actually happening, but it looks ... genuinely fantastic?

Adapting "FNAF" is no easy task considering the simplistic nature of the gameplay and the amateurish graphics that make the horrifying world of killer animatronics so endearing. But based on what Blumhouse has revealed thus far as part of the marketing campaign, it looks like writers Seth Cuddeback, Scott Cawthon (who created the franchise), and writer-director Emma Tammi have solved the puzzle and created the film that fans have been craving for nearly a decade. And the newest trailer is no different.