Why It Doesn't Matter That The Five Nights At Freddy's Movie Isn't Rated R

The inherent pull of the "Five Nights at Freddy's" (FNAF) video game series is suspense, coupled with the raw fear of what might be waiting for you in the dark. While the core premise of each installment is fairly easy to figure out in terms of objectives, the franchise places particular emphasis on keen observation, spatial awareness, and investment into character attributes. "FNAF" enthusiasts must have been delighted when a film adaptation of the popular video game franchise was announced, followed by a trailer that showcased security guard Mike Schmidt (John Hutcherson) going through the wringer after accepting a job at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza establishment.

Just like players in the game, Mike has to keep track of video camera footage and resolve anomalies that might crop up during his night duty. However, things are more ominous than they seem, as Mike also has to contend with the four animatronic mascots that roam the establishment after midnight. Based on the quality of the trailer alone, it is clear that Blumhouse is attempting to do something special here while making certain tweaks to established "FNAF" rules and lore to ease the transition between mediums. This might evoke concern in hardcore fans, seeing as the franchise's lore is integral to the gameplay and how the world of "FNAF" works. However, it is too early to dissect these concerns, as the film might end up mixing nostalgia with new creative directions in ways that feel exciting.

The film's PG-13 rating might be equally concerning to some, as "FNAF" is essentially a horror-themed game series, where players get ambushed by animatronics when they least expect it. That said, the "FNAF" adaptation does not need to be R-rated, as the games have always relied on atmospheric terror and the power of suggestion to induce terrifying experiences.