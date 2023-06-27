The Five Nights At Freddy's Trailer Makes It Clear: This Isn't An Ordinary Adaptation

When Blumhouse released their first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated "Five Nights at Freddy's" film adaptation, fans were thrilled with the look of the animatronics, location, and tone ... with one exception. The animatronic's eyes were glowing red, a massive change to the unsettling bright-white light of the original games.

Was this a sign that the creatives behind the film were taking too many creative liberties, or merely an attempt to test the waters to see what the fan reaction would be? Regardless of the intention, it certainly got people talking and made the release of the first full-length trailer even sweeter when everyone's favorite animatronic murder bear came out of the darkness with glowing, white eyes. It felt as if Blumhouse had listened to the concerns of longtime fans, not unlike the redesign of Sonic the Hedgehog, but thankfully not requiring nearly as much modification.

"Five Nights at Freddy's" is based on the massively popular gaming franchise from Scott Cawthon, and is about a security guard named Mike Schmidt (Josh Hutcherson) who takes a job as the night watch at a dilapidated pizzeria and play center co-founded by William Afton (Matthew Lillard). While it's unknown whether or not the film will actually cover all five nights or just Mike's first night on the job, any worries fans had about the film should hopefully be put to rest after watching the new trailer. "FNAF" hive, rejoice, because this is clearly no ordinary adaptation.