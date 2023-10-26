Five Nights At Freddy's Review: A Campy, Gruesome, And Gloriously Funny Good Time

Kids are generally smarter than we give them credit for. For the most part, they're curious, open-minded, and understand the most fundamental truth about the world far better than adults do: that life simply makes more sense through the prism of dream logic. For every children's movie that gets this right, it feels like there are a half-dozen more that fatally underestimate their own intended audience. "Five Nights at Freddy's" can safely count itself among those in the former category, thankfully, and it weaponizes this strength to deliver the year's most charming and unabashedly kid-friendly horror flick just in time for spooky season.

Director Emma Tammi clearly recognizes the appeal of adapting a property with the unique sensibilities and labyrinthine lore dictated by this film's source material, a video game franchise that can only be generously described as "idiosyncratic." Still, the basics have been streamlined enough for even the most casual viewer to grasp. Laid out in a refreshing, matter-of-fact style (the script is co-written by Tammi, Scott Cawthon, and Seth Cuddeback, from a story by Cawthon, Chris Lee Hill, and Tyler MacIntyre), "Five Nights at Freddy's" drops viewers right into the action with a tone-setting prologue set in the eponymous family entertainment center and obviously taking inspiration from countless slashers before it. Needless to say, the gruesome fate of the unfortunate, nameless security guard at the hands of the movie's animatronic villains provides an opportunity for his successor, the woefully troubled Mike Schmidt (a pitch-perfect Josh Hutcherson), to unwittingly step into this house of horrors.

Alternately playing the character with an air of frazzled bemusement and put-upon resignation, it takes little time at all for him to win audiences over. An overzealous security incident at a prior job and the careful layering of recurring nightmares quickly establish Mike as someone with a lot to lose — not least of all because he's already experienced a loss of the most unimaginable kind. Orphaned, thrust into a parental role of looking after his headstrong young sister with a talent for drawing, Abby (Piper Rubio, nimbly carrying a difficult role that never once strays into schmaltz), and facing mounting pressure to give up custody to their self-absorbed Aunt Jane (Mary Stuart Masterson), Mike has no choice but to accept a dead-end position at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. Little does he know that here, at this haunted Chuck E. Cheese knockoff from hell, his own childhood trauma is about to rear its ugly head.