Five Nights At Freddy's Director Is 'Honored' To Be Part Of A Horror Legacy [Exclusive]

They say you never forget your first monster. I certainly did not. Two of my earliest childhood memories are of me watching horror movies with my mom, sitting down for the miniseries version of "Stephen King's IT" at the age of 4 on a rented VHS set, and racing home after trick-or-treating at age 6 to finally watch John Carpenter's "Halloween" on AMC Fearfest. It's been nearly three decades since those events took place, but I swear to you I can still smell the laundry on the couch during "IT" and hear the sound of trick-or-treaters' feet kicking up wet leaves outside during "Halloween."

As a genre, horror has consistently remained both popular and profitable, turning some of its most recognizable figures into legacy icons, and creating new ones with every generation. And one of the latest to add to the canon is Freddy Fazbear of "Five Nights at Freddy's," a character birthed from an indie video game that is now part of a franchise with an estimated value of over $100 million. With 13 games (with more to come), over 30 books, and more merchandise than you can wrap your head around, "Five Nights at Freddy's" is to a young generation what Michael Myers was to those that came before.

I recently spoke with Emma Tammi, the director of the long-awaited "Five Nights at Freddy's" film adaptation, to discuss the die-hard fandom of the franchise and what it means to her to know that she's part of a new horror legacy. Yes, r/FiveNightsAtFreddys members, I did tell her that some of y'all are planning on showing up to the theater in full costumes, and her response was, "Yes! Oh, that would be so great!"

But processing the intensity of what this story means to many people had Tammi fighting back tears.