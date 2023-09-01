Karma Is A God: Hollywood Studios Underestimated Taylor Swift And Are Losing Out On Millions

Taylor Swift isn't just shaking it off: she's shaking things up in Hollywood with a bombshell deal that has reportedly left studios seething. The pop icon is bringing her "Eras Tour" concert to theaters on October 13, and has made the radical move of cutting out the middleman — a Hollywood studio distributor like Disney, Paramount, or Universal— and making a deal directly with AMC Theatres to distribute the film on its screens, while also distributing in other theaters via a sub-distribution deal with Variance Films.

Here's why this is such a big deal. Traditionally there are three parties involved in bringing movies to theaters: the producer, the distributor, and the exhibitor. The first two are often housed under the same roof; for example, Disney owns Pixar Animation Studios (a production company) and also distributes Pixar movies by making deals with exhibitors (theaters). Box office ticket sales are then split between the exhibitors and the distributor, with the studio usually taking a bigger cut of opening weekends, and theaters taking a larger percentage later on in a movie's theatrical run.

Up until recently, there was a sharp dividing line between movie studios and theaters: studios were not allowed to own movie theaters, due to a landmark antitrust decision in 1949. But this decision was overturned in 2020, which means that Disney could now theoretically launch a chain of Disney theaters, and an exhibitor like AMC can get into the distribution game.

So, when the Swift family found Hollywood's studios seeking to control the when and where of "Eras Tour" hitting theaters (as is typical of a movie release), they instead turned to AMC Theatres, saying: "I've got a blank space, baby, and I'll write your name."