Lionsgate Is Winning By Not Playing The Streaming Game

Lionsgate is by no means the biggest studio in Hollywood. The house of the "John Wick," "Saw" and "Hunger Games" franchises is what is known in the industry is a mini-major, meaning it's not as big as Disney or Warner Bros., but not as small as NEON or STX. It's somewhere in the middle. Be that as it may, as the industry continues to emerge from the pandemic, Lionsgate is putting together a winning strategy, as evidenced by the company's most recent quarterly earnings report. In short, it's because they're not playing the same, big streaming game that everyone else is playing.

For the company's third quarter of its current fiscal year, revenue hit $1 billion, absolutely smashing Wall Street expectations. Part of that has to do with Starz, which Lionsgate owns (we'll get to that), but what's most interesting is what wasn't on the sheet driving that revenue. For one, the studio hardly had any theatrical presence during the quarter, with only "Prey for the Devil" and "Alice, Darling" doing anything at the box office. And frankly, it wasn't much of anything for the bottom line.

The genuinely shocking part, per a press release, is that Lionsgate's 17,000-title movie and TV library generated a record $845 million for the company in the past 12 months. That is what, primarily, helped the company to see revenues rise 13% compared to the same period last year. In more good news, income hit $16.6 million during the quarter, a huge improvement when compared to the loss of $45.6 million that was reported in the same quarter last year. And it's mostly thanks to a gigantic library of titles that continue to generate money, along with being a middle player in the premium cable/streaming space.