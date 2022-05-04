Starz May Be Sold Soon — Roku, Apollo Among Bidders

2022 hasn't been a great year for Lionsgate, so far as its theatrical releases go. The studio's sci-fi disaster thriller "Moonfall" was a record-setting box office bomb while "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent," its meta-comedy starring Nicolas Cage as a fictional version of himself, has struggled to draw a crowd in spite of its positive reviews. All the same, it's looking to step up its game in the months to come, between its Roku streaming deal and potential Starz sale.

It helps that Starz, like Lionsgate, has an original programming slate that's very different from those of its competitors. With well-reviewed shows like the socially-aware dramedy "Blindspotting," the strip club drama "P-Valley," and the wrestling drama "Heels," the cabler offers the type of niche, adult-targeted series that viewers would be hard-pressed to find elsewhere. Of course, Starz also comes with the extremely popular historical fantasy romance "Outlander," which is going strong as ever (in terms of viewership, anyway) and now has a prequel show in the works.

Elsewhere, Lionsgate is in the process of expanding the highly-lucrative "John Wick" franchise, with "John Wick: Chapter 4" arriving in 2023 and its prequel-spinoff miniseries, "The Continental," in the pipeline at Starz (which would be far more exciting if it weren't for a certain bit of casting). The studio also has a prequel movie to "The Hunger Games," "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes," on the docket for 2023, and may yet look to continue the property in other ways.

Will Lionsgate deepen its relationship with Roku between now and then, via a deal for Starz? As always, /Film will keep you updated as more details are made available.