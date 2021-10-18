John Wick Prequel Series Adds Mel Gibson, Just In Case You Thought Hollywood Had A Memory

Any interest that I had in the prequel miniseries is now deader than John's beagle puppy, because Gibson's career should have ended well over a decade ago. Gibson has been trying to make a comeback for years now, because apparently time solves all problems if you have enough money and power. In 2006, the actor went on a bigoted tirade that has since become horrifying legend, spewing anti-Semitic hatred and racial slurs. Then the explosive audio from his phone arguments with then-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva was released, in which he tells her she's going to be raped and its her own fault.

In case you've grown fuzzy on the awful details of what he said, Salon still has the receipts.

"The Continental" will be presented as a three night special event TV series, produced for Starz by Lionsgate Television. It will not feature Keanu Reeves' John Wick character at all, and Ian McShane will not be reprising his role as the hotel's owner, Winston Scott. The series will be set in 1975 New York City and follow a younger Scott as he tries to survive the city's underworld in an attempt to take over the hotel, which serves as the meeting point for the world's most dangerous criminals. Gibson will play a character named Cormac.