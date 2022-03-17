Amazon Has Officially Acquired MGM In An $8.5 Billion Deal

With the addition of MGM's massive library, Variety reports that Amazon will now have well over 4,000 movies and 17,000 TV shows in its full catalog, with Amazon previously stating their intentions at the time of the initial announcement last year: "The real financial value behind this deal is the treasure trove of [intellectual property] in the deep catalog that we plan to reimagine and develop together with MGM's talented team." Classic movies like "12 Angry Men," "Basic Instinct," "Moonstruck," "Raging Bull," "Silence of the Lambs," "Thelma & Louise," and more are changing hands in the wake of this acquisition, likely with the goal of further boosting Amazon Prime Video's already-considerable streaming library.

Senior vice president of Prime Video and Amazon Studios Mike Hopkins also released a statement of his own:

"MGM has a nearly century-long legacy of producing exceptional entertainment, and we share their commitment to delivering a broad slate of original films and television shows to a global audience. We welcome MGM employees, creators, and talent to Prime Video and Amazon Studios, and we look forward to working together to create even more opportunities to deliver quality storytelling to our customers."

While the ramifications of this deal will undoubtedly reverberate for years and years to come, fans of the "James Bond" franchise at least have some clarity of how this acquisition may affect the future of those movies. We previously reported that both producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson are staying onboard and retain ultimate creative control over decisions made regarding the property, from marketing to home release plans to the eventual successor for Daniel Craig, who wrapped up his run with "No Time To Die." As they stated at the time, "We are committed to continuing to make James Bond films for the worldwide theatrical audience," meaning that fans need not worry that Amazon's influence will lead to straight-to-streaming movies or spin-off shows.

Stay tuned for more updates on the fallout of this game-changing acquisition.