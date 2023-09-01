The Taylor Swift: Eras Tour Is Already Breaking Box Office Records

On the one hand, Blumhouse's frantic scramble to shift "The Exorcist: Believer" away from the newly-announced "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" concert film on the former's perfectly-timed original theatrical release date of Friday, October 13, 2023, has cruelly denied us a chance at making #Exorswift the new #Barbenheimer. On the other hand, Jason Blum promptly (or, should I say, Swiftly?) tucking his tail between his legs and retreating rather than facing down an army of Swifties has already proven itself to be one of the most business-savvy decisions of this year.

According to Variety, "The Eras Tour" has already amassed $26 million in box office presales at AMC Theatres and even broke the vendor's previous single-day ticket sales record ($16.9 million, set by "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in 2021) less than three hours after tickets went on sale. Not only that, Fandango has issued a press release confirming the film has broken its own best first-day ticket sales record for 2023 and now ranks alongside titles like "Avengers: Endgame" and "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in its top-10 all-time best first-day pre-selling titles. Who needs Earth's Mightiest Heroes or even Jedi when you've got the power of Taylor Swift on your side?

Bear in mind that "The Eras Tour" will also be playing at Regal and Cinemark theaters in addition to AMC venues when it arrives. As it stands, exhibitors now believe the film has a real shot at making $100 million or more during its opening weekend at the domestic box office, which would make it only the sixth film of 2023 to do so. Then again, considering the ways Hollywood continues to underestimate the power of the female dollar, it's plausible the film could pull a "Barbie" and climb even higher than the rosiest current projections.