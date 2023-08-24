Dune: Part Two Has Officially Been Delayed Until March 2024

Stoked for the November 3, 2023 release of Denis Villeneuve's "Dune: Part 2?" Make that March 14, 2024, provided the AMPTP settles its two-front labor war before then.

Warner Bros. Discovery and Legendary Pictures have jointly agreed to push back the release date for the hotly anticipated science-fiction epic four months, which suggests the studios are dug in on dragging this work stoppage out through the hugely lucrative holiday movie season.

This is insanely self-destructive. As has been pointed out numerous times, the studios, networks, and streamers can afford to meet the unions' demands without taking a massive hit to their bottom line, they're just outright refusing to do so. Many of these companies are currently taking a beating at the stock market, so why not do the right thing and:

A) Walk back the cruel decision to digitize background performers' likenesses (which you can then use with impunity for free)

B) Admit AI is a useless tool and,

C) Commit to staff-writing minimums (which the vast majority of WGA members want).

These are not unreasonable demands. But moving a likely blockbuster off your release schedule out of greedy spite? That is not just unreasonable. It's irresponsible, and the kind of thing that could spark a shareholder.

Alas, this is apparently a done deal, so let's take a look at what this bodes for the holiday movie season.