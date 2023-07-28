Beyond The Spider-Verse Yanked Off Calendar, Venom 3 And Kraven Get New Dates In Sony Release Shuffle

Call it the Sony shuffle. In an unfortunate throwback to the early days of the pandemic in 2020, when prolonged shutdowns forced studios to push back several high-profile projects to safer pastures, the AMPTP's refusal to negotiate in good faith with both the currently-striking writers guild (WGA) and the actors guild (SAG-AFTRA) has once again resulted in a fresh wave of delays. Only a little more than a month after Disney upended much of their 2023 slate of releases, Sony is now following suit.

First and foremost, the biggest news of the bunch revolves around the upcoming threequel that will cap the acclaimed "Spider-Verse" trilogy — and it's also the least surprising. Previously dated for a theatrical release on March 29, 2024, "Beyond the Spider-Verse" never seemed likely to hit that mark, particularly after reports of widespread workplace mismanagement on "Across the Spider-Verse." This new development certainly confirms those fears, as the highly-anticipated sequel has now been removed from Sony's calendar altogether. That's almost certainly only a temporary measure until negotiations begin again and a new deal ends the strikes, which will provide much more clarity for Sony's crown jewel franchise.

Elsewhere, one change will have an impact on the studio's most imminent release: The gamer-turned-racer project "Gran Turismo." Scheduled to peel into theaters on August 11, 2023, the Neill Blomkamp film has now been pushed back two weeks to August 25. For those itching for their adrenaline fix, however, there will be sneak peeks at select theaters nationwide on the weekends of August 11 and August 18. Keep scrolling to peruse the rest of the delays, which involve multiple comic book movies, two major blockbuster sequels, and more.