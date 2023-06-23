Third Spider-Verse Movie Reportedly Won't Make Release Date As Animators Battle Overwork, Stress

Despite being one of the oldest forms of filmmaking, animation has always been under-appreciated. It's frequently treated as being inferior to live-action or just for kids, with animation writers earning significantly less than their live-action counterparts. Around the world, animators — you know, the people who make inanimate objects move, i.e. the very definition of animation — are severely underpaid and overworked. This, sadly, isn't exactly breaking news. The anime industry has suffered from this problem for so long that it's practically now a trope to include jokes about overworked animators in anime series (an issue the recent global demand for anime has only further exacerbated).

The West is not an exception, mind you. A new report from Vulture features interviews with four members of the crew of "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" (itself a monumental financial success and a huge creative achievement for the medium), who spoke about the arduous and relentless working conditions that led to the film's existence. Particularly troubling are the claims that producer and co-writer Phil Lord's management style led to several alterations to already-approved animated sequences very late in production. This, on top of the film's animators being forced to work "more than 11 hours a day, seven days a week, for more than a year," resulted in approximately 100 artists quitting production before the film was done.

One of the animators who spoke anonymously with Vulture cast doubts on the 2024 release date scheduled for the next "Spider-Verse" film, "Beyond the Spider-Verse." In their own words: