Why Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Got Split Into Two Movies

Breathe easy, Spider-fans. After 2018's "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" came out of nowhere to shatter expectations and breathe new life into superhero movies, audiences anxiously waited to see if and when a sequel would be given the green light and, most importantly, if it could possibly live up to the standard set by the first animated movie. Well, those concerns seem to have been put to rest, if the reactions and reviews for "Across the Spider-Verse" are anything to go by. (You can read /Film's review by Chris Evangelista right here.)

But there's one common element that practically all the early reactions for the highly-anticipated "Spider-Man" movie have gone out of their way to note: it apparently ends on a rather significant cliffhanger. In contrast, "Into the Spider-Verse" told a very self-contained story that wrapped up to satisfaction in less than two hours. As it turns out, however, the filmmakers and the studio had much bigger ambitions for the next go-around. Word eventually came down that the sequel would actually be told in two parts, with the first of these installments now titled "Across the Spider-Verse." And there's a very good reason why this decision was made.

In a recent interview with IGN, "Spider-Verse" writer and producer Chris Miller explained: