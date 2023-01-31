Bad Boys 4 Is On The Way, With Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Reuniting

It feels like a lifetime ago that "Bad Boys for Life" came roaring out the gate in January 2020, breathing fresh life into the '90s-born "Bad Boys" buddy cop action-comedy franchise and firmly establishing directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (aka Adil & Bilall) as skilled filmmakers capable of delivering a worthy "Bad Boys" sequel, even without the "Bayhem." Taking home a series-high $424 million, the movie kicked off what promised to be a big year at the box office. Alas, it wasn't meant to be.

One pandemic and an over-discussed incident involving one of the property's lead actors later (and that's all we'll be saying about that, thank you very much), "Bad Boys 4" is, finally, officially moving forward at Sony Pictures. Franchise leads Will Smith and Martin Lawrence will return to headline the as-yet-untitled sequel, which is currently in "early pre-production" (per Sony's announcement) and has Adil & Bilall once again directing from a script by "Bad Boys for Life" scribe Chris Bremner.

Of course, one of the big question marks at this juncture is the title. With "Bad Boys 4 Life" not an option, will Sony go with "Bad Boys 4Ever," "B4d Boys," or something entirely different? Or perhaps the studio will borrow a leaf from the "Fast & Furious" playbook and go with a truly confounding title like "BB4" or "Bad and Boys." They've already successfully reworked the "It's all about family" motif for "Bad Boys for Life," so might as well go the whole nine yards, the way I see it.