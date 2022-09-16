A New Karate Kid Film Is On The Way

Get ready to relearn the power of balance, because a new installment of "The Karate Kid" is hitting theaters in 2024. Sony Pictures released a statement announcing the release dates of future titles, and the yet-untitled entry has been dated for June 7, 2024. The film will be distributed by Columbia Pictures with no director, screenwriter, or cast confirmed.

However, if we are to believe previous scoops and leaks, we could find ourselves with a reverse-engineered version of the original film's story. Murphy's Multiverse alleged earlier this August that the film will follow a young and accomplished martial artist that finds himself moving from Beijing to Brooklyn. As he adjusts to his surroundings, he ends up becoming a karate teacher to a hapless pizzeria owner.

However, we must stress that this is still unconfirmed and that the story could end up differing greatly from what eventually gets released. Still, with a release date confirmed, the plot could be confirmed sooner rather than later. As for right now, all it is described as is "the return of the original Karate Kid franchise."