100-Plus Days Into Hollywood's Strikes, Here's What You Need To Know

113 days into the Writers Guild of America strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, there appeared to be a glimmer of hope. The AMPTP had at long last reached out to the WGA's negotiating committee with a new counteroffer that would hopefully bring both sides closer together, and, thus, hasten an end to a work stoppage that mushroomed on July 14 to include the Screen Actors Guild — American Federation of Television and Radio Artists. Both sides met on Tuesday evening, and, well, the meeting went poorly.

AMPTP president Carol Lombardini was joined by Warner Bros. Discovery's David Zaslav, Disney's Bob Iger, Universal's Donna Langley and Netflix's Ted Sarandos, but, rather than negotiate, the quintet launched into a lecture about the quality of their counteroffer — which was their first and, evidently, final counteroffer. When the WGA negotiators pushed back on the counteroffer's numerous "limitations and loopholes," the AMPTP leaked the details of the proposed deal to the press. The WGA was understandably furious (it's the committee's job to take any proposed deal to their membership), which prompted a fiery condemnation of the AMPTP's bad-faith tactics.

We are now even further into the strike, and if the AMPTP's goal this past Tuesday night was to redouble the writers' resolve, while needlessly keeping scads of people out of work, mission accomplished. And yet, if the AMPTP can bring themselves to behave like semi-decent human beings, there may be a way forward.

Let's take a look at their proposal (which you can read in its entirety here).