Disney Created 'Digital Replicas' Of WandaVision Extras - And They'll Never Be Paid For It

Far be it from me, a lowly film journalist, to tell the most powerful and exorbitantly rich decisionmakers in all of Hollywood what to do. But I'd like to think I can speak for anyone with even a modicum of common sense that it's generally not great to deceptively compel hordes of background actors and extras into giving away the rights to using their likenesses however these studios see fit. That would remain true at the best of times, of course, but that ought to go double for a period when the industry knew that SAG-AFTRA (the guild representing the majority of working actors) would imminently have to negotiate a new deal with the studios, represented by the AMPTP.

Now, both the writers and actors have been forced into a two-pronged strike, where battle lines have been drawn over a host of issues. One of the most pressing involves the regulation of AI and other methods of digitally recreating performers, which studios would like to use so they won't actually have to compensate actors and extras.

With all that in mind, it couldn't possibly be a worse look for studios to have reports come out detailing such underhanded techniques in detail, like this latest one by NPR. According to the outlet, which spoke to numerous performers and other sources, Disney took dozens of background actors during filming of the streaming series "WandaVision" in 2020 and herded them into a trailer loaded with camera rigs. With no explanation, they proceeded to scan each actor's face and body for roughly "15 minutes each" in order to create digital replicas — presumably to help populate crowd scenes at a time when COVID social distancing protocols limited such activities on set. A similar technique was used to create crowd scenes and armies for Disney's "Mulan." But for everyone who had digital replicas created without proper consent, this has far more disturbing implications.