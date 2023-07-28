Sound Of Freedom, The Surprise Hit Of The Summer, Leaves A Messy String Of Questions In Its Wake

It's been a bit of a mixed summer at the box office. We've had insanely high highs, as we did recently with the much-hyped showdown between "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer," but we've also had incredibly low lows, such as "The Flash" crashing and burning in brutal fashion after years of being stuck in development hell. Amidst all of this, one film that hardly registered in the mainstream consciousness prior to its release has managed to become the surprise success story of the year.

The faith-based "Sound of Freedom," released earlier this month by Angel Studios, has been on an absolute tear and stands a real shot at becoming one of the 10 biggest domestic earners at the box office in 2023. An international release is pending as well. That, on paper, is great for theaters. But the film has raised a great many questions in the aftermath of its blindsiding success. From links to the conspiracy group QAnon to accusations from moviegoers that AMC Theatres was trying to suppress the film, the tale of this movie beyond the screen has been more intriguing — not to mention more troubling — than the movie itself.

So, how is it that a movie that was hardly on anyone's radar a handful of weeks ago has amassed more than $131 million (and counting) at the domestic box office to date, eclipsing the grosses of "The Flash," "Scream VI," and as of now, "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One"? And what of the accusations that have been made against the film and those releasing it? Over the past several weeks, I've attempted to get to the bottom of everything, from allegedly empty sold-out screenings to the legitimacy of those impressive ticket sales.

What I found was a truth that, as is so often the case, lies somewhere in the middle.