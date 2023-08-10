Oppenheimer Just Crossed A Major Milestone For An R-Rated Movie At The Box Office

Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" just crossed a pretty major milestone at the box office as the film gets ready to enter its fourth weekend in theaters. The biopic about J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb, can now officially count itself as one of the top 10 highest-grossing R-rated movies in history. But this movie still has a lot of juice left to squeeze out of it, meaning Universal Pictures is only going to watch it climb higher and higher on the all-time charts from here on out.

According to The Numbers, "Oppenheimer" has pulled in $578.6 million worldwide up to this point, which includes $238.1 million domestically and $340.5 million internationally. That's enough to kick 2015's "Fifty Shades of Grey" ($570.7 million) out of the top 10 lifetime grosses for an R-rated movie (not adjusted for inflation).

Nolan's latest now sits behind "The Hangover Part II" ($586.7 million), which it will pass as soon as Friday. Come Monday morning, it will likely surpass "Logan" ($619 million) and "The Passion of the Christ" ($622.3 million) to take the number seven spot. Beyond that, the film would have to hit the $700 million mark to overtake China's massive blockbuster "Detective Chinatown 3." But that seems to be all but assured at this point, and it's a matter of when it happens.

The top five R-rated movies of all time are "It" ($701 million), "The Matrix Reloaded" ($738.5 million), "Deadpool" ($781.9 million), "Deadpool 2" ($786.3 million), and "Joker" ($1.06 billion). It should be noted that the "Deadpool 2" figure includes the "Once Upon a Deadpool" re-release, which added about $51 million to the running total. But that's the competition, and it's a question of how high Nolan's three-hour phenomenon can go.